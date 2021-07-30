The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

EPA:RI opened at €187.50 ($220.59) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €182.23.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

