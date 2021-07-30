SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.09, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,656,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,459,000 after acquiring an additional 373,392 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,842,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,236,000 after acquiring an additional 284,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after acquiring an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

