Gannett (GCI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Gannett to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.02 million. On average, analysts expect Gannett to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gannett has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $806.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Gannett news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,572.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCI. assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused websites.

