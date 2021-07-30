UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.70 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on UniCredit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €11.57 ($13.61).

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

