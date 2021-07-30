Noble Rock Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Noble Rock Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NRACU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. Noble Rock Acquisition had issued 21,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Noble Rock Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NRACU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRACU. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $820,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $837,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

