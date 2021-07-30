Ventas (VTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect Ventas to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Ventas has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.67-0.71 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ventas to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -238.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.28. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

