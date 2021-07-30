The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%.

BATRA stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 17,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $772,164.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,654 shares of company stock worth $877,269 over the last quarter.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

