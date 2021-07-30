Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The company has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -0.29.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 18,716 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

