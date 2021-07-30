Vor Biopharma Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma’s (NYSE:VOR) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Vor Biopharma had issued 9,828,017 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $176,904,306 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

VOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vor Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $63.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at about $46,318,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

