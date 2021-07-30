Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lock-Up Period To End on August 4th

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s (NASDAQ:EVAX) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Evaxion Biotech A/S had issued 3,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Evaxion Biotech A/S’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

EVAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

