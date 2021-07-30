Elevation Oncology, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 4th (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology’s (NASDAQ:ELEV) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Elevation Oncology had issued 6,250,000 shares in its public offering on June 25th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Elevation Oncology’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company.

Shares of Elevation Oncology stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

