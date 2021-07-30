Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.

PDCE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

PDCE opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.82. PDC Energy has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

