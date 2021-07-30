Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Spotify Technology S.A. Boosted by KeyCorp (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Spotify Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Spotify Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPOT. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.05.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $225.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.58. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

