Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Citrix Systems Call Options (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 9,701 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 755% compared to the average daily volume of 1,134 call options.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,349 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $99.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.88. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $148.47.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.14.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

