Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Issued By Raymond James

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$496.00 million for the quarter.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.18.

CPX stock opened at C$41.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.48. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$27.24 and a 12 month high of C$42.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total value of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

