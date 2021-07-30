Analysts Issue Forecasts for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$466.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.83 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded 70489 (PAA.TO) from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

70489 has a 12-month low of C$18.00 and a 12-month high of C$25.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

70489 (PAA.TO) Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.