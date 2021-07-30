Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of ARCA biopharma Call Options (NASDAQ:ABIO)

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 4,032 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,272% compared to the typical volume of 170 call options.

In other news, Chairman Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 436.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 167,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47,144 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.73. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications.

