Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.04.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $147.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.