Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 30,999 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 30,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of LON ULS opened at GBX 73.80 ($0.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of £47.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 84.16. ULS Technology plc has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 104 ($1.36).

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.