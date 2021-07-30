Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Insider Neil Manser Acquires 50 Shares

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser acquired 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.38).

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser acquired 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 296.70 ($3.88) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 293.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

