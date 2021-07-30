Insider Buying: HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) Insider Purchases 200 Shares of Stock

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE) insider Peter Wilson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,879.28).

Shares of HVPE stock opened at GBX 2,240 ($29.27) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.08. HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,250 ($29.40).

About HarbourVest Global Private Equity

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

