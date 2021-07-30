Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.
CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
CLDT stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
