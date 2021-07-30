Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

CLDT stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $599.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.10. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

