Analysts Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post $2.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to report $2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $1.80. Helen of Troy posted earnings of $3.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $227.09 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

