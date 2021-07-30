Financial Contrast: Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) versus Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

0.0% of Jardine Matheson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Jardine Matheson has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jardine Matheson $32.65 billion 1.38 -$394.00 million N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 1.99 $112.93 million N/A N/A

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jardine Matheson.

Dividends

Jardine Matheson pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%.

Profitability

This table compares Jardine Matheson and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jardine Matheson N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 5.31% 5.24% 3.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jardine Matheson and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jardine Matheson 0 1 0 0 2.00 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats Jardine Matheson on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses. It is also involved in the restaurants and hotels, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusinesses. The company offers airport ground handling, and aviation and transport services; and engineering, sourcing, and contracting services, as well as owns and operates air cargo terminals, and invests in residential properties. It is also involved in the Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants operations; designing, engineering, installation, maintenance, and modernization of lifts, escalators, and moving walkways; and suppling packaging materials. In addition, the company provides automobile and motorcycle products, as well as sells and services motor vehicles; invests in, owns, develops, and manages office and retail properties; operates outlets, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, health and beauty stores, and home furnishings stores; and invests in and manages a portfolio of deluxe and first class hotels, resorts, and residences. Further, it engages in the motor dealerships, financing, dairy, and cement businesses. Additionally, the company is involved in automotive, financial, construction, energy, infrastructure, logistics, insurance brokerage, and information technology businesses. It operates in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1832 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited was formerly a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of watches and personal electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Systems Equipment, and Others. The Consumer segment provides watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, and electronic musical instruments. The Systems Equipment segment offers handy terminals, electronic cash registers, data projectors, and management support systems. The Others segment includes molds and molded parts. The company was founded by Tadao Kashio in April 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.