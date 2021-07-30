Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. Bio-Techne reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECH shares. Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total value of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $483.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.22. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $487.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

