Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTE. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday.

WTE stock opened at C$21.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$13.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9858901 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

