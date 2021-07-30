ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ModivCare to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ModivCare alerts:

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $169.00 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $78.82 and a 1 year high of $184.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62.

MODV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of ModivCare in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.