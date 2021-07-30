CIBC Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.29.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.96. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$13.46 and a 52 week high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

