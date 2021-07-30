Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given a C$15.71 Price Target at Cormark

Cormark set a C$15.71 price target on Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Superior Plus in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.81.

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$15.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$11.30 and a twelve month high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.39.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.87%.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

