Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TSU. Raymond James boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$39.75 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.33.

Shares of Trisura Group stock opened at C$46.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$125.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$19.11 and a 12-month high of C$46.85.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.6156305 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

