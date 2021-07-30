Magna International (MG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.83 per share for the quarter.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.89 billion.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MG stock opened at C$104.21 on Friday. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$57.42 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$113.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20. The stock has a market cap of C$31.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.02%.

MG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Magna International to C$142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.