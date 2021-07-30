InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.72. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 1,383,345 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

