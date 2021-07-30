Drax Group (LON:DRX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 426.20 ($5.57). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 420 ($5.49), with a volume of 2,663,808 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. raised Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The company has a market cap of £1.67 billion and a PE ratio of -10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 431.30.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

