Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.75. Northern Technologies International shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 3,105 shares.

NTIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Northern Technologies International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

