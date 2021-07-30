M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%.

MHO stock traded up $3.80 on Thursday, reaching $64.69. 515,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,895. M/I Homes has a one year low of $40.16 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.65.

MHO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,905. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

