Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

OTCMKTS ISBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.90. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667. Isabella Bank has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. As a group, analysts anticipate that Isabella Bank will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

