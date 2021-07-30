UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.440-$0.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.830 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $55.59. 1,734,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.96, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400 over the last 90 days. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.