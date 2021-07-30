Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

HP stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 1,543,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,941. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.46.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

