New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%.

NYCB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,055,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,292. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.48.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.