Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 21.83% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 317,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $124.13 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.25.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.17.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

