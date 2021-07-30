Global SPAC Partners (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Shares Down 0.1%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. 14,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 66,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88.

Global SPAC Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLSPT)

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

