WeCommerce (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 16,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 3,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on WECMF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities raised shares of WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

