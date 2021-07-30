VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Trading Up 0.4%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 870 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II Company Profile (NASDAQ:VPCB)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

