Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.Integra LifeSciences also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.740 EPS.

IART traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 417,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.36.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

