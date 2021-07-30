Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $211 million-$213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $214.89 million.Brightcove also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.030 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.60.

BCOV stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 2,898,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78. Brightcove has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

