Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.91. 3,264,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,753. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.53.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

