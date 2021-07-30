InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InMode had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 38.62%.

NASDAQ:INMD traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.03. 846,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,588. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.87. InMode has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.50.

Get InMode alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.