Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Trading Up 1.2%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAWLF shares. TD Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Shawcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.