B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

B Communications Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCOMF) rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 1,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.75.

About B Communications (OTCMKTS:BCOMF)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, online television transmissions, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.