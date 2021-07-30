POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Trading 2.9% Higher

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 206,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 292,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $299.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 0.73.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

